Drew McIntyre Reveals the Real Reason Behind His Recent WWE Hiatus

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the December 2, 2024, edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre made a shocking return to television by attacking Sami Zayn. This marked McIntyre’s first appearance since his absence following the Bad Blood Premium Live Event (PLE). Prior to his return, reports indicated that creative discussions were underway regarding his comeback.

In an interview with 12 News, McIntyre opened up about the reasons behind his two-month hiatus from WWE, sharing the physical and emotional challenges he faced.

“I had a Hell in a Cell match that was incredibly brutal. During the match, I got hit in the head at one point and ended up needing 16 staples to close a wound on the top of my head,” McIntyre revealed.

He also shared a deeply personal reason for his break. “On top of that, I suffered a personal loss in my family, which required me to return to Scotland to deal with it. This made me reevaluate my priorities. I realized I’ve been giving too much to my profession and colleagues, and not enough to my family. After 17 years of dedicating myself fully to wrestling, I’ve decided it’s time to take a step back and focus more on what truly matters to me.”