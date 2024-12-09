Tony Khan Confirms AEW ALL IN: Texas and All AEW Programming to Stream Live on MAX

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan envisions a transformative future for AEW, underscoring the importance of the company’s live-streaming partnership with MAX. The AEW President shared his insights during the AEW ALL IN: Texas Countdown To On-Sale live-streaming event in Arlington, TX, shedding light on the evolution of pro wrestling entertainment.

“Pro wrestling has always been at the forefront of entertainment, whether it was the original broadcast television, cable, closed circuit, pay-per-view, VHS, DVD, pro wrestling’s always been there,” Khan said. “The future of wrestling and the future of entertainment is streaming, and pro wrestling is gonna be at the forefront of that.”

Khan elaborated on the monumental shift, explaining how MAX will enhance AEW’s accessibility and reach:

“AEW ALL IN: Texas and all of the AEW TV are gonna be live-streaming going forward on MAX,” he stated. “We’ve got a great home on TBS, we have a great home on TNT. You can watch AEW the same great way you’ve been watching it, but you’re gonna be able to livestream the shows on MAX too. It’s gonna be the future of pro wrestling.”

The groundbreaking partnership will officially kick off with the January 1 episode of AEW Dynamite, marking the first live-streaming event on MAX.