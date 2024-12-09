WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Major Updates to Title Matches Announced for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2024

Major Updates to Title Matches Announced for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025

Significant changes have been made to the originally scheduled title matches for the highly anticipated NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 event.

Ahead of the monumental Tokyo Dome show set for January 5, a press release has confirmed several adjustments to the card, altering the dynamics of this landmark collaboration between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling.

IWGP Global, World titles will be defended January 5; new tag champions to be decided
 

Wrestle Dynasty on January 5 continues to load up with under four weeks to go before the biggest weekend in professional wrestling. A new match sees CMLL in the mix, while stipulations have been added that affect four crucial bouts.

First, a change to the originally announced card has had to be implemented as the right knee injury to HENARE means he and Great-O-Khan have been forced to vacate the IWGP Tag Team titles. O-Khan has insisted to reply to the Young Bucks’ challenge from earlier in the World Tag League tour however, and there will be a match to determine new IWGP Tag champions, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson facing O-Khan and a partner of his choosing.

Also official are defences of the IWGP Global and World Heavyweight Championships. With Shota Umino and Zack Sabre Jr. involved in matches with Claudio Castagnoli and Ricochet respectively on January 5, whoever leaves the Wrestle Kingdom 19 main event January 4 with the title will put it on the line at Wrestle Dynasty!

It’s the same situation for the Global gold, which will either be defended when David Finlay faces Brody King on January 5, or when Yota Tsuji takes on Jack Perry!


Tags: #aew #njpw #wrestle dynasty

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90615/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π