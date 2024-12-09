Wrestling Legend Jimmy "Boogie-Woogie Man" Valiant Being Inducted Into the New England Music Hall of Fame

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It has been a little while since we saw a lot of people talking about the boy from New York City. So, Woo, Mercy, Daddy! Lets catch up with the life and times of the "Boogie Woogie Man" Jimmy Valiant.

Jimmy Valiant will be inducted into the 2025 New England Music Hall of Fame

Founded in 2019 by international award winning filmmaker Christopher Annino https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0030399/ , and ECW original Angel Orsini https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Angel_Orsini of New Jersey. The New England Music Hall of Fame (NEMHOF) www.nemhof.com is a Connecticut based business. Its mission is to "unite, educate, heal, influence, promote and preserve the integrity of New England's music and the people who embody it. We want to embrace, build and heal people through music.”

Feb 15, 2025, at 5pm the official NEMHOF induction ceremony will be at The Vault, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The event will be a food drive for PACE https://paceinfo.org/ and 50/50 raffle for the South Coast LGBTQ+ Network https://www.sclgbtqnetwork.org/ Please bring a nonperishable item or canned good. Special guest presenters that evening will include the voice of Charlie Brown Duncan Watson https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0914603/ , Detroit Debbie, former Mrs. Rhode Island Marie Catherine Parente, Renee Leavitt, Frankie Justin, Michael Parente, NEMHOF inductee’s The Fools, Liz Borden, Mach Bell, Nancy Burns-Fusaro, Hirsh Gardner, Cliff Goodwin (Joe Cocker), New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductee Don Vega, Army national guard veteran / pro wrestler Ralph Squillante Jr, John Ippolito, DJ Gadget, author Vikki Vine, NEMHOF owner Vanessa Marchewka, and Senator Heather Somers.

Tickets are available: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-new-england-music-hall-of-fame-tickets-1099604349209?aff=oddtdtcreator

The 2025 NEMHOF inductees include such big names as Grammy nominated Jon Butcher, Doug Wimbish (Living Color), Chris Brubeck, The B-52’s, Kennedy Center Honoree Dave Brubeck, Joey Melotti, Roomful of Blues, Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, Nammy award winner Felepe Rose (Village People), Canadian singer/ song writer Stompin Tom Connors, Charlie Farren (Joe Perry Project), David Hull ( Aerosmith, Joe Perry Project) , Grammy Nominated, Broadway producers Tom and Michael D Angora , Broadway singer’s Maya Days (Law and Order), Mary Callanan (Mama Mia), Sal Baglio, Joe Pet (Joe Perry Project), BJ Snowden, Michael Tunes Antunes (John Cafferty &the Beaver Brown Band), D-Tension, Freddie Mercury (Queen), Emmy Award Winning Charles Ives, Toads Place, & WWE hall of Fame Inductee Boogie Woogie Man Handsome Jimmy Valiant.

The inductions can be seen on ECUSA TV www.ecusatv.com or the app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ecusa-tv/id1665898621

Throughout his 50 plus year career Jimmy Valiant is known for being a trainer, mentor, singles wrestler, manager, tag team specialist, author, actor and singer. Jimmy Valiant released a music album titled “Boogie Jam.” The album showcased his love for rock ‘n’ roll and added another dimension to his multifaceted career. "Son Of a Gypsy" written by fellow WWE Hall of Fame Inductee Jimmy Hart.

The New England Music Hall of Fame was recently featured in Yahoo News for inducting the band the Monkees https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/monkees-receive-england-music-hall-142837096.html

Beyond the ring, Valiant has been actively involved in various charitable endeavors. He has dedicated his time and resources to supporting causes such as children’s hospitals and organizations promoting the well-being of underprivileged children. He and his wife Angel opened Boogies Wrestling Camp https://jimmyvaliant.weebly.com/ September of 1992 in Shawsville, Virginia. Jimmy is being inducted into the New England Music Hall of Fame for his influential contributions in pro wrestling and music.

During the late 1970s - early 1980s, Valiant was a central player in the Memphis, Tennessee wrestling scene. He feuded regularly with Jerry Lawler and teamed with Bill Dundee to dominate the tag team matches of that time. He even recorded a song, "The Ballad of Handsome Jimmy" that began, "I've been rolling into Mempho … TWA … ell all the women Handsome Jimmy's on the way…" The song was used in wrestling arenas as his entry music, and it became a mainstay on some Memphis radio stations for a few years.

In the early 1980s, Valiant returned as a babyface to NWA's Jim Crockett Promotions as "Boogie Woogie Man" Jimmy Valiant and called his fans "The Street People". His theme music around this time was "Boy From New York City", by The Manhattan Transfer. While in Jim Crockett Promotions, he would sometimes appear in a black bandit-style mask and call himself "Charlie Brown from Outta Town." This usually occurred when Valiant was (in kayfabe) "banned" from wrestling. "Charlie Brown" was billed as someone other than Valiant, despite "Brown" having Valiant's legendarily prodigious beard. Throughout Jimmys career he has wrestled for every major pro wrestling promotion.