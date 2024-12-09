The National Wrestling Alliance Welcomes Texas Style Wrestling to NWA Texas

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has officially announced Texas Style Wrestling (TSW) as the newest addition to NWA Texas. The announcement was made by NWA Chief Operations Officer Joe Galli during TSW’s live event on December 7. Texas Style Wrestling now joins Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling (DPCW) as the founding members of the NWA Texas territory.

Here is the official statement from the NWA website:

“Upon its Nov. 16, 2024 unveiling, NWA Texas became the sixth recognized NWA territory. TSW joins Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling (DPCW) as founding members of the governing body uniting wrestling promotions across The Lone Star State under the National Wrestling Alliance banner.

‘Texas Style Wrestling is excited to become an exclusive NWA Texas territory,’ says David Horachek, principal of TSW.

‘We look forward to this partnership and the many advantages it brings to the wrestling fans throughout North Texas and across the Southwest,’ agrees fellow TSW principal Randy Cline. ‘Combining our brands will strengthen our ability to provide rough, rugged, and real family-style wrestling entertainment.’”

Operating from the Greater Dallas area, TSW regularly hosts live event television tapings at The OC Theatre in Forney, Texas. This modern venue is also set to host the NWA Signature Live Event, NWA Shockwave, on January 11, 2025.