SPOILERS from Saturday Night's ROH TV Tapings for the 12/12/24 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2024

Following Saturday night's AEW Collision TV tapings, several matches were recorded for next week's episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. Here is a recap of the action:

- Lee Moriarty defeated Matt Taven

- Madison Rayne overcame Allysin Kay

- The Outrunners triumphed over Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari

- The Grizzled Young Veterans secured a win against MxM Collection

- Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defeated Eric Dillinger & Josh Fray

- Toa Leona claimed victory against Lee Johnson

- International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Athena emerged victorious over Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, and Billie Starkz

