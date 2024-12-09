SPOILERS from Saturday Night's ROH TV Tapings for the 12/12/24 Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Following Saturday night's AEW Collision TV tapings, several matches were recorded for next week's episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. Here is a recap of the action:
- Lee Moriarty defeated Matt Taven
- Madison Rayne overcame Allysin Kay
- The Outrunners triumphed over Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari
- The Grizzled Young Veterans secured a win against MxM Collection
- Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defeated Eric Dillinger & Josh Fray
- Toa Leona claimed victory against Lee Johnson
- International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Athena emerged victorious over Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, and Billie Starkz
