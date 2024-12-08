AEW Star Thunder Rosa Addresses Her Status with the Company

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW star Thunder Rosa, who faced a brief absence earlier in 2024 due to a concussion, has returned to in-ring action but has appeared sporadically on AEW programming. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rosa clarified her current role and status with the company, urging fans to tune in and watch.

Rosa shared:

“AEW exists on Saturdays, so if you’re not doing anything on Saturday, watch the show. If I get somebody else asking me if I still work at AEW, I’m just going to be like, ‘Here — here is the schedule of ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Rampage,’ and ‘Collision.’ I’m usually on ‘Collision’ so just watch me and if you can’t watch me live, watch me on YouTube. Stop asking me if I still work in AEW ’cause I still do.”

On the December 7, 2024, episode of Collision, Rosa appeared in a backstage promo with Renee Paquette, expressing her determination to reclaim the AEW Women’s Championship.