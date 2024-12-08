WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Star Thunder Rosa Addresses Her Status with the Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2024

AEW Star Thunder Rosa Addresses Her Status with the Company

AEW star Thunder Rosa, who faced a brief absence earlier in 2024 due to a concussion, has returned to in-ring action but has appeared sporadically on AEW programming. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rosa clarified her current role and status with the company, urging fans to tune in and watch.

Rosa shared:

“AEW exists on Saturdays, so if you’re not doing anything on Saturday, watch the show. If I get somebody else asking me if I still work at AEW, I’m just going to be like, ‘Here — here is the schedule of ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Rampage,’ and ‘Collision.’ I’m usually on ‘Collision’ so just watch me and if you can’t watch me live, watch me on YouTube. Stop asking me if I still work in AEW ’cause I still do.”

On the December 7, 2024, episode of Collision, Rosa appeared in a backstage promo with Renee Paquette, expressing her determination to reclaim the AEW Women’s Championship.

Source: WrestleTalk.com for transcription
Tags: #aew #thunder rosa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90606/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π