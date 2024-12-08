Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi Win 2024 World Tag League!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi emerged victorious in the 2024 World Tag League, defeating Gabe Kidd and SANADA in an intense final match held today in Kumamoto. The climactic finish saw Takahashi secure the win with a pinning combination on SANADA.

Representing Los Ingobernables de Japón, Naito and Takahashi triumphed over the War Dogs to claim the tournament trophy. While World Tag League winners typically challenge for the IWGP Tag Team titles at Wrestle Kingdom, current champions HENARE and Great-O-Khan may have to vacate the belts due to HENARE suffering a knee injury.

Following the match, Naito issued a personal challenge to Takahashi for a singles match at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4—an encounter originally set for March 2020. Takahashi accepted the challenge and closed the event by expressing gratitude to Naito for his mentorship.

Naito and Takahashi’s path to the finals took an unusual turn. With HENARE and O-Khan withdrawing from the tournament, three teams were tied at the top of the standings after the round-robin phase. This led to a sudden triple-threat match, where Naito and Takahashi defeated House of Torture and Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano to earn their place in the finals.