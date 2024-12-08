WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
RUSH and Dralistico Absent from AEW Programming Amid Personal Matters

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2024

RUSH and Dralistico have been noticeably absent from AEW programming in recent weeks.

RUSH last competed during the November 14 AEW Collision taping, teaming with The Beast Mortos in a losing effort against The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) in a tag team title qualifying match at AEW Full Gear.

Dralistico's most recent AEW appearance was during the October 30 AEW Rampage taping, where he joined RUSH and Mortos to secure a victory over BEEF, JD Drake, and The Butcher. While absent from AEW since, Dralistico returned to in-ring action on December 1 at the Arena Del Valle Lucha Libre event.

During the December 2 episode of AEW Collision, commentary addressed their absence, confirming that both RUSH and Dralistico have been at home attending to family matters.

