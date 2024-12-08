RUSH and Dralistico Absent from AEW Programming Amid Personal Matters

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

RUSH and Dralistico have been noticeably absent from AEW programming in recent weeks.

RUSH last competed during the November 14 AEW Collision taping, teaming with The Beast Mortos in a losing effort against The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) in a tag team title qualifying match at AEW Full Gear.

Dralistico's most recent AEW appearance was during the October 30 AEW Rampage taping, where he joined RUSH and Mortos to secure a victory over BEEF, JD Drake, and The Butcher. While absent from AEW since, Dralistico returned to in-ring action on December 1 at the Arena Del Valle Lucha Libre event.

During the December 2 episode of AEW Collision, commentary addressed their absence, confirming that both RUSH and Dralistico have been at home attending to family matters.