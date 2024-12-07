Giulia Survives Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, Wins Title Shot

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Main Event Match: Sol Ruca vs Zaria vs Wren Sinclair vs Giulia vs Stephanie Vaquer

At 9:14pm, we get our rules breakdown and the entrances begin. The previous twelve minutes were nothing but vignettes. Giulia is out first, followed by No Quarter Catch Crew's Wren Sinclair. We get our bell at 9:17pm. The first five minutes were a waste of my life; you're welcome, I ate that bullet for ya. Both women do moves, and things, but it's a very slow pace with little action. Multiple working holds are interspersed with a few back-and-forth pin attempts that net nothing. Overall, I guess Giulia dominated that period. Wren did an inside cradle, that was cool I guess. At 9:22pm, Sol Ruca enters the match and begins kicking ass. Ruca easily overpowers everyone, taking down both easily to a huge pop. Sinclair eventually gets Ruca down and hits one of the most impressive-looking improvised arm submissions I've seen at 9:23-9:24pm. Giulia hops up and slaps a submission on Sinclair at the same time and the trio break. All three hook up for yet another three-way move, ending in simultaneous jawbreakers. Sinclair gets Ruca down and again locks on another arm submission, wrenching the arm back incredibly far. Giulia drops Sinclair and slaps on a knee bar. Ruca hits Giulia off and slaps on her own submission on Sinclair!

Giulia quickly rolls up Wren Sinclair at 9:27pm and picks up the pin. Giulia 1, everyone else 0. Seconds later, Zaria enters the match. Zaria quickly rolls over Ruca and Giulia, powering them over briefly. Ruca quickly hits a double running bulldog on Zaria an Giulia but they both roll out of the ring before she can cover! Wren Sinclair exits the penalty box, rolls in the ring, eats a Sol Crasher and heads right to the penalty box at 9:29pm! Sol Ruca & Giulia 1, others 0. Ruca and Zaria begin to battle it out while Wren resumes her night in the penalty box. Ruca and Giulia begin to battle Zaria to the outside, then work together to powerbomb Zaria through the commentary table! Ruca and Giulia take each other other out just as Wren Sinclair exits the penalty box. Sinclair realizes her opportunity is at hand and tries to pick up Zaria to get her in the ring but can't. She unfortunately can't get Ruca or Giulia in, either, and fails to capitalize on it!

Chaos ensues as Ruca and Giulia battle with Sinclair. Ruca takes out both, then takes Sinclair into the ring and attempts a cover. Sinclair kicks out and sends Ruca to the apron. Ruca hits an inverse Tarantula lock but Giulia breaks it up. Giulia with a cover on Ruca to no avail. Stephanie Vaquer enters to a huge pop at 9:33pm. Vaquer quickly takes down Ruca, Zaria and Sinclair. As Vaquer attempts a cover but Giulia makes the save. Both women square off and the crowd comes alive, but boo loudly as Zaria breaks up the moment. Zaria cleans house, using her power to drop everyone. Giulia hops up on Zaria's back at the 17 minute mark, looking for a sleeper, and Steph jumps up on Giulia's back! Giulia shrugs off Steph, dropping her in the corner. Zaria ultimately shakes Giulia off, sending her crashing into Vaquer. At 9:35pm, Zaria pins Giulia. Giulia/Ruca/Zaria 1, Wren/SV 0.

Sol Ruca gets a chance dominating the match, dropping everyone. Sol pulls up Sinclair but Zaria wipes them both out with a moonsault off the corner! Zaria covers but can't pick up a cover. Giulia is shown exiting the penalty box and all five go at it. Giulia with a headscissor takedown on Zaria, then sends a charging Ruca into her. Giulia quickly dodges and counterattacks on Wren. Giulia heads up top and we're at our five minute warning. Giulia with a missile dropkick/double senton combination, dropping Ruca and Wren with a missile dropkick and splashing back onto Sinclair with a senton. She covers but gets nada. Giulia stays on fire, driving Sinclair into the mat and covering for another two. Steph makes the save, so to speak. Steph clears house, leaving just herself and Giulia. They grab each other's hair and begin headbutting each other, paying homage to the legendary Chris Benoit. Vaquer takes control, grabbing Giulia's head between her knees and slamming it repeatedly into the canvas! We're at two and a half minutes left in this match (9:39pm) and all hell breaks loose. Multiple superstars hit the ring, taking out each other. Steph pins Wren Sinclair at 9:40pm! Sinclair 0, everyone else 1.

Giulia and Vaquer begin working together to double-team Sol Ruca, but she fires back and takes them both down with a double diving clothesline! Ruca fails to cover, however. We're at one minute left and Sinclair finally exits the box with 50 seconds left. Sinclair charges Ruca, who looks for her finisher. Sinclair rolls Ruca up and steals a point at 9:41pm! Five-way tie, 30 seconds left! It gets insanely chaotic; Giulia rolls up Zaria for a pin. Steph begins rolling Giulia up but time expires before she can get the three! Giulia 2, everyone else 1.

Your Winner and Iron Survivor, Giulia! (25 minutes)

