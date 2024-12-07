Trick Williams Survives Ridge Holland, Retains NXT Title at Deadline

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams(c) vs Ridge Holland

After a lengthy vignette for both CM Punk's return a year ago at Survivor Series, and one for this match, we get our entrances. Ridge is out first to a chorus of boos. The champ is out next and welcomed warmly. We get our bell at 8:47pm! Ridge and Trick clash, with Ridge almost immediately going for his finisher, only for Williams to escape. The champ battles the challenger into the corner and back out. Ridge takes the champ down, only momentarily. For the opening several minutes, neither man takes a firm control. The action spills to the outside, and commentary repeatedly mention a "shift" in Trick--with Booker T even stating Williams is in a "fight for his life." Williams begins to take a stretch in control as soon as I type the above, hitting a Stinger splash on the challenger. Williams goes to the well one time too many and Holland catches him in the corner, slamming the champ into the mat. Holland begins to stomp away at Williams' neck and back as the crowd boos.

Williams gets a brief respite as Holland slows the pace and taunts him. It doesn't last, however, as Holland hits a quick suplex to ground the champ, dropping him on the back of his neck again. Williams holds his neck as the ref checks on him. The ref has to issue a couple of warnings as Holland uses the ropes for leverage to apply pressure to Williams' neck. Holland takes a lengthy stretch in control, focusing his assault on Tricks' neck. A beautiful neckbreaker leads to a two-count for the challenger. Holland positions Williams on the turnbuckles in a Tree of Woe, then stomps him in the gut. Holland slides outside, grabs Williams' neck from behind, and begins to wrench it backwards as the ref counts a warning. Holland heads back inside and hits a diving shoulder block to the champ, still stuck in the Tree of Woe. The ref issues a warning to Holland, and he stops just shy of the five-count warning.

Holland gives the champ space, then closes in and continues to torture him in the Tree of Woe position (suspended upside down in the corner). Eventually Williams falls out of the Tree position. Holland resumes working on Williams' neck, hitting another neckbreaker and again following it up with a pin attempt. Holland taunts the crowd and continues to work over the champ at 8:57pm. And just as soon as I type those god-damned words, Trick begins his comeback sequence. The champ is on fire, dropping Ridge with move after move after move. Williams with a big Urinage to Holland! Williams covers but Ridge powers up a shoulder. Ridge rallies, planting the champ with a huge Jackknife-style driver. Holland follows it up with a second slam, covering the champ for two.

As commentary question what Trick has left in the tank, Holland begins to climb the turnbuckles. Holland heads all the way up top and dives off for a splash. Williams rolls out the way at 8:59pm! Trick with a spinning kick for a close cover! Ridge again powers out, barely. Both men post up in opposite corners and decide to charge each other, looking for a running high kick at the same time. Williams' kick connects and he covers for a two. The action spills outside. Holland gets the upper hand and begins to demolish the commentary table. Holland pulls Williams up onto the commentary table, but the champ shuts that shit down with a back body drop to the ringside floor! Williams takes it inside but Holland attacks, causing Williams' head to get stuck between the middle and third ropes guillotine-ish! He struggles for a few moments, with the ref assisting him, until he escapes. Holland and Williams clash again in the center. Holland shoots and misses; Williams counters with a Trick Kick and the Trick Shot to pick up the win at 9:02pm!

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Champion, Trick Williams! (15 minutes)

Thanks to our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.