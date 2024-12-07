WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Fraxiom Retain Titles at NXT Deadline Against All Odds, Defeat No Quarter Catch Crew

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Dec 07, 2024

Fraxiom Retain Titles at NXT Deadline Against All Odds, Defeat No Quarter Catch Crew

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom(c) vs the No Quarter Catch Crew

The NQCC is represented by Myles Bourne & Tavion Heights. We get a lengthy video after a quick backstage promo, in which Frazer is shown battered and busted-up. It's clear Axiom will have to carry this match. The NQCC, with Charlie Dempsey, is out first. Our champs are out next, with Frazer clearly not even close to optimal condition. Axiom starts us off with Heights, and we begin a lengthy period in which Axiom has to battle both members of the challengers. Axiom looks for a tag at some point but Frazer "isn't quite ready" per commentary. Heights uses his size advantage and background to slow Axiom down repeatedly with working holds. At some point OTM make their way down, distracting both teams but mostly Frazer. Frazer enters the match but finds himself easily dominated. Bourne shows some potential with a few wicked moves and snap spots. Frazer's time in the ring proves he's a liability to his team, as he constantly finds himself on the business-end of working holds. Heights impresses throughout the match with big powerhouse-style moves. Frazer and Axiom rally late, and take control after Axiom counters a double-team attempt into a Canadian Destroyer, then quickly rolls up Myles Bourne to pick up the win at 8:29pm!

Your Winners AND STILL NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom! (15 minutes)

Thanks to our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.

WWE NXT Deadline (December 7, 2024)

Welcome to NXT Deadline! Greetings, one and all, and welcome to our coverage of NXT Deadline 2024! Your host is the best there is, the best [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Dec 08, 2024 01:24AM

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #deadline #results #nxttagteamchampionships

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90600/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π