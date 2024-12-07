Fraxiom Retain Titles at NXT Deadline Against All Odds, Defeat No Quarter Catch Crew

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom(c) vs the No Quarter Catch Crew

The NQCC is represented by Myles Bourne & Tavion Heights. We get a lengthy video after a quick backstage promo, in which Frazer is shown battered and busted-up. It's clear Axiom will have to carry this match. The NQCC, with Charlie Dempsey, is out first. Our champs are out next, with Frazer clearly not even close to optimal condition. Axiom starts us off with Heights, and we begin a lengthy period in which Axiom has to battle both members of the challengers. Axiom looks for a tag at some point but Frazer "isn't quite ready" per commentary. Heights uses his size advantage and background to slow Axiom down repeatedly with working holds. At some point OTM make their way down, distracting both teams but mostly Frazer. Frazer enters the match but finds himself easily dominated. Bourne shows some potential with a few wicked moves and snap spots. Frazer's time in the ring proves he's a liability to his team, as he constantly finds himself on the business-end of working holds. Heights impresses throughout the match with big powerhouse-style moves. Frazer and Axiom rally late, and take control after Axiom counters a double-team attempt into a Canadian Destroyer, then quickly rolls up Myles Bourne to pick up the win at 8:29pm!

Your Winners AND STILL NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom! (15 minutes)

Thanks to our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.