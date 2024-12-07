Lola Vice Puts Jaida Parker To Sleep at NXT Deadline, Wins Underground Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

NXT Underground Match: Jaida Parker vs Lola Vice

We get the NXT Underground theme (yep, has its own theme) and a bunch of black-clad NIL/PC trainees surround the ring. The ropes have been removed for this match. We get a vignette hyping both competitors ahead of entrances. Lola Vice is out first, followed by Jaida Parker. We get our match start at 7:50pm. We're reminded of the rules: the ref is only there to check for a knockout, submission, or ref stoppage. There are no countouts and no pinfalls. As soon as the bell sounds, Vice charges Parker and takes her down to the ground, unloading a flurry of fists. Parker escapes eventually and tries to fight back, only to be sent to the floor. Vice dives off, taking the attack back to Parker and the duo crash into the commentary table. Parker fights back, taking it back into the ring. Parker uses a series of scoop slams, channeling her inner Hogan, to rock Vice. Parker with a powerbomb attempt but Vice holds on, picking the arm and converting it to a triangle hold! Parker throws rights in an effort to break the hold. Vice weakens the hold as she gets her left arm up to protect herself.

Parker hits a weak one-arm bomb to break the hold. Vice pops back up and starts unloading fists and kicks, dropping Parker to a knee. Vice continues to pummel Parker until Jaida catches Lola's leg, then stuns her with a big elbow. Parker pounds Vice on the ground. Parker finds herself in an ankle lock from Vice and begins to scream. The ref checks her but she won't tap. Vice keeps the hold locked in for the better part of a minute, with Parker screaming in pain as she crawls around the ring. Parker grabs one of the NIL talent and he asks her "what do you want me to do?"

Vice breaks the hold and unloads with more strikes on Parker, sending her from the ring. Vice charges Parker, but Parker side-steps and Vice smacks the ring post! Parker and Vice battle along the ringside apron area, with Parker focusing her strikes on Vice's hand. Parker wedges Vice's hand under the ring somehow and hits it with a big running attack. Vice takes it back into the ring, using elbow smashes to weaken up Vice. Parker again focuses on Vice's right hand, taking off the protective glove before stomping on it. Parker puts the glove on and continues to lay into Vice. Vice rises to her feet, only to continue to endure the assault from Parker. Parker retrieves Vice's pink belt (think: a really long black bet, but pink) and begins to use it to dominate Vice. Parker lashes one end of the strap around Vice's injured right hand, and wraps it around the ring post. Parker uses the belt to wrench Vice's hand until Vice pulls the belt, tug-o-war style, to force Parker's face into the ringpost.

Parker and Vice take it back into the ring. Vice starts her comeback sequence, using the pink belt to attack Parker. Parker rallies, hitting a back drop to shut down Vice's offense. Parker retrieves the steel steps and sets them aside. Parker pulls Vice across the steps and hits a big move off the top. Vice manages to rally, again attempting a comeback. Parker continues to dominate for a few more moments until Vice picks up the win after a fast finish at 8:02pm!

Your Winner, Lola Vice! (12 minutes)

