Oba Femi Replaces Eddy Thorpe, Wins Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

NXT Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Wes Lee vs Je'Von Evans vs Nathan Frazer vs Ethan Page vs Eddy Thorpe

Iron Survivor Challenge Rules : This match has a 25 minute time limit with 5 Superstars fighting for the number one contendership. Two Superstars will start us off; every 5 minutes afterwards, another Superstar will enter. Falls can be won at any time via pinfall, submission or DQ. One point is awarded for each. When a Superstar loses a fall, they're put in a penalty box for 90 seconds. The Superstar with the most points when the clock hits 25 minutes will win the match. We get our introductions. We start with Wes Lee and Je'Von Evans and get our opening bell at 7:09pm EST.

Lee and Evans start off fast, with both Superstars looking for early pinfalls and points. Booker T discusses their entrance position on commentary, and reminds us that these two young talent will not be nearly as fresh as the fifth entrant into this match in roughly fifteen minutes. Wes Lee takes an early control over Evans and slows the pace, using strong strikes to weaken down Evans as the round goes on. (Is this a round? A period? Weigh in below.) Evans looks to mount a comeback with under a minute left, but Lee hangs on. Lee manages to use the ropes for leverage, cheating at 4:55 into the period and gets a point. Lee 1, everyone else 0. Nathan Frazer enters our match at 7:14pm. Je'Von Evans enters the penalty box.

Frazer hits the ring on fire, flying across the ring as he takes it to Lee. The two battle to the outside, brawling until Evans' 90-second penalty box stay is over. Evans takes it right to Lee, taking him out. Evans and Frazer take it into the ring and battle it out, with Evans nearly getting a point after a beautiful twisty spinny kick on Frazer. Lee makes the save, only to eat a serious of attacks from Evans. Evans covers Lee after a big improvised suplex slam, but fails to get the cover. Booker T criticizes Evans' use of big, stronger moves as they'll sap his endurance. Evans heads up top and knocks Lee to the outside. Frazer runs up the turnbuckles and engages Evans. The two engage in cat-and-mouse style tactics and kill a lot of time. Evans is sent outside and lands on Lee, but Lee uses his momentum to drive him into the floor. Frazer looks for a suicide dive on both men; his foot catches the rope but he mostly pulls off the move to a big "NXT! NXT! NXT!" chant from the Minneapolis crowd.

"All Ego" Ethan Page enters the chat at 7:19pm. He struts down to the ring, only to be almost-immediately rolled-up by Frazer for a quick pin! Lee & Frazer 1, everyone else 0. Page does not want to go into the penalty box but is sent in by Evans. FWIW: no 5th man has been announced yet. Evans, Lee and Frazer begin a three-way on the apron and in the ring, with each man assisting another at differing points in double-teaming the third. Frazer looks for a cover but no joy. Page is shown fuming in the penalty box. Frazer and Lee engage, with Frazer hitting a spinning cutter before ascending the ropes. Frazer hits a spinning splash off the top as Ethan Page is released from the box. Page quickly attacks the vulnerable Frazer, rolling him up to get a pin. Lee/Frazer/Page 1, Evans/Mystery Opponent 0. Frazer enters the penalty box as Evans and Page begin to battle.

Evans nearly picks up a pin on Page but fails to follow through after a blocked cutter. Frazer exits the cage and all four men clash, laying each other out. At 7:24pm Oba Femi enters the match! All four men are in shock as the camera finally pans off to show the fan favorite. Femi rushes the ring an begins to take on all four opponents, battering them around the ring. Frazer gets a boot up as Femi charges, and Page starts to brawl with Femi. Chaos ensues, leading to Oba Femi picking up a quick point on Wes Lee. All tied at 1. Wes Lee enters the penalty box and we're at the 20 minute overall mark. Lee eventually enters and all five men continue their brawl. Frazer, Lee and Evans begin to work together to tackle Oba Femi. At one point, two even hold his arms and all unload on him. Femi drops to a knee but the big man won't stay down. Femi endures the three-on-one assault for several moments, then begins to fire back.

Femi drops everyone, only to have Ethan Page roll him up from behind and steal a point! Page 2, everyone else 1. Oba Femi enters the penalty with 3.5 minutes left--he'll have at most two minutes to try to catch up. Je'Von Evans and Ethan Page attempt crucifix pins on each other, with Je'Von picking up the point! Evans & Page 2, everyone else 1. Page does NOT want to enter the penalty box with Oba Femi but the ref literally forces him into the doorway, where Femi yanks him inside! "Me and you," yells Femi, and Page begs the ref to let him out. Page attempts to climb out of the penalty box but Femi drags him back in! Femi begins to unload on Page in the penalty box. Femi exits the penalty box and the pace picks up. Multiple superstars look for quick pins. Femi begins to unleash hell on his opponents. Frazer and Lee work together to try to take out Femi, only to eat a double-chokeslam! Oba Femi covers both with an arm each and scores TWO points! Evans quickly throws an arm over them, too, but time expires! Femi 3, Page & Evans 2, Lee & Frazer 1>. Oba Femi wins at 7:34pm!

Your Winner and Iron Survivor, Oba Femi! (25 minutes)

Thanks to our live coverage partner RAJAH.com.