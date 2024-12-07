Spoilers and Backstage Notes Revealed for WWE NXT Deadline 2024

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Several spoilers and backstage details have emerged ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event, taking place in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here’s what fans can anticipate from the December 7 show, which begins at 6/5c with the “Countdown to WWE NXT Deadline 2024” pre-show:

- Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Joey Gonzalez serves as referee, with Dallas Irvin managing the Penalty Box. Produced by Matt Bloom, this match has a 30-minute runtime.

- Underground Match: Lola Vice takes on Jaida Parker, with Adrian Butler officiating. Produced by Fit Finlay, the match is scheduled for 12 minutes.

- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom defends against Myles Borne and Tavion Height. Refereed by Gary Wilson and produced by Steve Corino, this match will run for 18 minutes.

- NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams faces Ridge Holland, with Dallas Irvin as referee. Produced by Terry Taylor, this contest has an 18-minute runtime.

- Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Refereed by Derek Sanders, with Adrian Butler overseeing the Penalty Box. Produced by Johnny Moss, this match also has a 30-minute duration.

Additional Notes:

- The Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge is set to open the event, while the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge will close the show.

- Eddy Thorpe’s slot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge is currently listed as “TBD.”

- Only four participants from the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge rehearsed their entrances ahead of the event.