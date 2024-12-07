Update on Oba Femi’s WWE Status

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Recent developments have shed light on Oba Femi’s absence from NXT tapings, and there appears to be no cause for concern.

Femi has not appeared on NXT programming since the Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event, where he suffered a loss to Tony D’Angelo. Following the match, rumors emerged suggesting Femi might be departing WWE.

Speculation intensified after a November 26 report questioned whether Femi was preparing for a main roster debut or leaving the company altogether. However, further investigation clarified that Femi has been spending time in his home country of Nigeria. There are no reports of injuries or visa issues affecting his status.

Regarding his return, sources have indicated it is expected to be “sooner rather than later,” though a specific timeline remains undisclosed.

When approached about Femi’s contract situation, responses were inconclusive. However, one NXT insider expressed strong confidence in his future with the company, stating they would be “shocked” if WWE had not extended his 2021 contract. Femi has reportedly impressed key NXT officials, including producers and Shawn Michaels.

Additionally, Triple H is said to be a notable supporter of Femi’s potential, though there is no current indication of an imminent main roster call-up.

We will keep you updated with any further developments regarding Oba Femi’s WWE journey.