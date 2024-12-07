Tony Khan Responds to Eric Bischoff’s Latest AEW Criticism

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan doesn't seem bothered by Eric Bischoff's ongoing criticism of AEW.

This week, Bischoff appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss his upcoming appearances on WWE NXT and MLW One Shot. During the interview, he once again targeted AEW, stating that the promotion has "no hope," continuing a pattern of critical remarks in recent years.

In response, Khan addressed Bischoff’s comments during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, saying:

"I have no idea. I don’t really care what he says. We’ve done really, really well and we’ve got a great thing going with AEW. We’ve got something really, really to be proud of. We not only are going to be for years to come doing the shows on TBS and TNT, we’re going to set the record for the longest run of pro wrestling ever on TNT, in fact."

Khan went on to highlight AEW's accomplishments and future plans:

"It’s pretty amazing because for a company that’s only five years old, we’ve accomplished so much. Like I said, we set the world record for wrestling ticket sales, and we’re just going into this new media rights deal that is historic and it hasn’t even kicked in yet."

Khan also outlined AEW's evolving presence in the streaming space:

"Starting January 1st, every week you can watch Dynamite still on Wednesdays on TBS, but we’re going to be live streaming on Max, which is a top streaming platform, and I really think it’s the best streaming platform with the best movies and TV shows. And we’re going to have AEW every Wednesday night live streaming on Max and every Saturday night on Max in addition to TNT. So, it’s really important for us because cable is massive, it’s massive for sports and wrestling and TBS and TNT, those are staples of cable, as Eric himself knows very well but it’s really important for the future to also have a foothold in streaming. And that’s what we’re going to have now with AEW also on Max, in addition to TBS and TNT. So I think AEW is doing fantastic."

Meanwhile, WWE NXT, featuring Bischoff's appearance, recorded its lowest demo rating of 2024 for Tuesday's episode.