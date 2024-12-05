WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Hologram Sidelined: Latest Update on His Injury and Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2024

An update has emerged regarding the absence of AEW’s popular masked star, Hologram.

The 25-year-old standout left an unforgettable mark on fans following his electrifying two-out-of-three falls victory over The Beast Mortos at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Hologram was reportedly poised to play a pivotal role in AEW’s newly established Mexican TV deal, but those plans have been shelved for the time being.

Hologram has been absent from AEW programming for nearly two months since that memorable match.

Sources within AEW have revealed that Hologram is currently sidelined due to a serious ankle injury. While the precise timeline for his return remains uncertain, the severity of the injury suggests it could be a prolonged recovery process.

In an intriguing revelation, it has also been clarified that the character Harleygram, who recently appeared on AEW programming, was not portrayed by Hologram himself but by Harley Cameron.

We will continue to provide updates as more details regarding Hologram’s recovery and AEW return become available.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #hologram

