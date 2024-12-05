Eric Bischoff Declares AEW a "Joyless Shithole," Rejects Idea of Working for Them

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Earlier this week, former WCW President Eric Bischoff made headlines with his strong critique of AEW, claiming there is “no hope” for the promotion and that “nothing’s going to turn their company around.”

A Twitter/X user, SLICK 2099, weighed in on Bischoff’s remarks, accusing him of being biased in favor of WWE. The post read:

“Eric Bischoff is clearly biased towards WWE. He’s on a legends deal, in their games, and appears on their shows. Plus, he’s still bitter about what Tony Khan said about Ted Turner. It’s obvious.”

Bischoff didn’t hold back in his response, firing back with the following:

“The depth and breadth of your collective ignorance is a continuous source of amusement. I have no ‘legends deal.’ I am a completely unencumbered legend that walks freely where, when, how, and with whomever I choose. Because that’s what true legends do. ‘Bitter’ is a concept I can’t relate to (see previous sentence). I just have the freedom to speak my mind. Cause I don’t give a fuck.”

When asked by a fan whether he would consider working for AEW if given creative control, Eric Bischoff gave a blunt and unapologetic response:

“I know too many people who are trapped (taking the money and scared shitless to walk away from it) in that joyless shithole. Not a chance. Life is too short and has too much to offer.”

Bischoff’s comment further underscores his critical stance on AEW, offering a glimpse into why he remains uninterested in any involvement with the promotion.