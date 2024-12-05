WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Declares AEW a "Joyless Shithole," Rejects Idea of Working for Them

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2024

Eric Bischoff Declares AEW a "Joyless Shithole," Rejects Idea of Working for Them

Earlier this week, former WCW President Eric Bischoff made headlines with his strong critique of AEW, claiming there is “no hope” for the promotion and that “nothing’s going to turn their company around.”

A Twitter/X user, SLICK 2099, weighed in on Bischoff’s remarks, accusing him of being biased in favor of WWE. The post read:

“Eric Bischoff is clearly biased towards WWE. He’s on a legends deal, in their games, and appears on their shows. Plus, he’s still bitter about what Tony Khan said about Ted Turner. It’s obvious.”

Bischoff didn’t hold back in his response, firing back with the following:

“The depth and breadth of your collective ignorance is a continuous source of amusement. I have no ‘legends deal.’ I am a completely unencumbered legend that walks freely where, when, how, and with whomever I choose. Because that’s what true legends do. ‘Bitter’ is a concept I can’t relate to (see previous sentence). I just have the freedom to speak my mind. Cause I don’t give a fuck.”

When asked by a fan whether he would consider working for AEW if given creative control, Eric Bischoff gave a blunt and unapologetic response:

“I know too many people who are trapped (taking the money and scared shitless to walk away from it) in that joyless shithole. Not a chance. Life is too short and has too much to offer.”

Bischoff’s comment further underscores his critical stance on AEW, offering a glimpse into why he remains uninterested in any involvement with the promotion.


Tags: #wwe #eric bischoff

