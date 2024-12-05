AEW Rampage Spoilers for December 6, 2024

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, several matches and segments were taped for this Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage:

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada defeated Mark Briscoe in a high-stakes match.

In-Ring Segment: ROH World Champion Chris Jericho delivered a fiery promo, declaring himself the "King of New York." Matt Cardona interrupted, countering Jericho's claim by touting his own accomplishments and asserting that he was the true "King of New York." Cardona vowed to dethrone Jericho for the ROH World Championship. The confrontation escalated with both men exchanging slaps before Bryan Keith blindsided Cardona. Jericho joined in on the attack, using the ROH World Championship belt to whip Cardona, leaving him laid out in the ring.

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia secured a decisive victory over The Beast Mortos.

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Ricochet defeated Komander in an electrifying, fast-paced encounter.