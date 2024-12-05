AEW Dynamite Teases Bandido’s Return With Wild West Vignette

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a fresh vignette spotlighting Bandido aired, offering a creative tease for his return.

The vignette, which can be viewed below, transports fans to the Wild West, where two cowboys discuss a "Most Wanted Man" named Bandido. The segment ominously warns, "If this outlaw returns, this whole town is in trouble."

Bandido has been absent from AEW television since June 2023 following wrist surgery. As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for his return to action.