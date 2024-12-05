Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly Advance in AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal delivered excitement on Wednesday night, December 4, during AEW Dynamite on TBS, broadcast live from Fishers, Indiana.

The match saw Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly emerge as the final two competitors in the annual battle royal. With their victory, they are set to collide in a one-on-one match during next week’s highly anticipated Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The stakes are high, as the winner of their showdown will earn the opportunity to challenge MJF for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring at the AEW World's End 2024 pay-per-view, scheduled for December 28.