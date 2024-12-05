WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly Advance in AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2024

The AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal delivered excitement on Wednesday night, December 4, during AEW Dynamite on TBS, broadcast live from Fishers, Indiana.

The match saw Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly emerge as the final two competitors in the annual battle royal. With their victory, they are set to collide in a one-on-one match during next week’s highly anticipated Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The stakes are high, as the winner of their showdown will earn the opportunity to challenge MJF for the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring at the AEW World's End 2024 pay-per-view, scheduled for December 28.


