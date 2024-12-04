AEW Collision and Rampage Suffer Record Declines in Viewership

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Saturday’s afternoon episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 144,000 viewers—a 59.6% drop from two weeks prior. This marks the lowest viewership for Collision and any first-run AEW program in history. The show also scored a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a 72.7% decline and another record low.

The time shift, caused by a Thanksgiving weekend college basketball tournament, placed the show up against stiff competition, including college football and WWE’s Survivor Series pre-show on Peacock. Collision's overall viewership was down 68.1% compared to the same week in 2023, while its 18-49 rating dropped 78.6%.

Following Collision, AEW Rampage aired in a special Saturday night slot and drew 126,000 viewers—a 49.4% drop from the previous week. This set new lows for both Rampage and any AEW first-run program. Rampage also earned a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 66.7% decline, tying it with Collision for the lowest-rated AEW episode ever. It faced additional competition from college football and WWE’s Survivor Series main card.

Compared to this time last year, Rampage viewership dropped 63.8%, with its 18-49 rating falling 70%.