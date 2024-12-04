WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Collision and Rampage Suffer Record Declines in Viewership

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2024

Saturday’s afternoon episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 144,000 viewers—a 59.6% drop from two weeks prior. This marks the lowest viewership for Collision and any first-run AEW program in history. The show also scored a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a 72.7% decline and another record low.

The time shift, caused by a Thanksgiving weekend college basketball tournament, placed the show up against stiff competition, including college football and WWE’s Survivor Series pre-show on Peacock. Collision's overall viewership was down 68.1% compared to the same week in 2023, while its 18-49 rating dropped 78.6%.

Following Collision, AEW Rampage aired in a special Saturday night slot and drew 126,000 viewers—a 49.4% drop from the previous week. This set new lows for both Rampage and any AEW first-run program. Rampage also earned a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 66.7% decline, tying it with Collision for the lowest-rated AEW episode ever. It faced additional competition from college football and WWE’s Survivor Series main card.

Compared to this time last year, Rampage viewership dropped 63.8%, with its 18-49 rating falling 70%.

Tags: #aew #rampage #collision #ratings

