Tony Khan Hypes AEW’s Streaming Debut on Max Starting January 1

Tony Khan calls AEW’s debut on Max next month “the biggest opportunity in AEW history.”

Starting January 1, 2025, as part of a new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW Dynamite and Collision will stream live on HBO Max alongside their broadcasts on TBS and TNT. The debut episode on Max will be AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, following the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 28.

Khan discussed this milestone on iHeartMedia’s Battleground podcast, stating:

“Starting in January, we have the biggest opportunity in AEW history since our launch on TNT and TBS. Streaming on Max alongside cable simulcasts is huge. TBS and TNT are staples of pro wrestling, but streaming is the future, and Max is the best platform.”

He added, “This has been the goal for years. It’s a dream come true. Now, fans have multiple ways to watch, and it will expand our audience significantly.”

Fight for the Fallen will air live from Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina, an area recently affected by Hurricane Helene. Local stars Adam Copeland, Beth Phoenix, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler have supported relief efforts, including Wheeler’s GoFundMe campaign.