WWE Raw to Remain Family-Friendly on Netflix in 2025, Confirms Nick Khan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2024

WWE Raw is set to maintain its family-friendly programming as the show transitions from the USA Network to Netflix on January 6, 2025.

This announcement came during a high-profile WWE press event at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, CA, on December 3. The event marked the beginning of an extensive promotional campaign for the anticipated move.

At the event, WWE President Nick Khan addressed speculation about potential changes to WWE Raw's content rating during an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“We’re not changing the rating of our programming,” Khan clarified, addressing rumors of a shift from TV-PG to more mature ratings. “There’s some online chatter about, oh, it’s gonna be R-rated, or for us old folks, like X-rated. That’s definitely not happening. So it’s family-friendly, multi-generational, advertiser-friendly programming. It’s gonna stay that way. I would look for more global flair, especially as the relationship [with Netflix] continues to develop.”

This statement reaffirms WWE's commitment to delivering content suitable for audiences of all ages, ensuring the multi-generational appeal that has been a cornerstone of the brand's success.

