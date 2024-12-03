Backstage News on Second Saturday Night’s Main Event Special

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to air live on NBC and will be simulcast on Peacock on December 14th at 8 p.m. ET from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

Looking ahead, WWE has announced that the second quarterly edition of the special will take place on January 25th, although the location and venue have yet to be confirmed. This edition will occur just one week before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE), marking a notably quick turnaround between major events.

In a discussion on Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer shed light on the scheduling process for these specials. He clarified that WWE does not dictate the timing of the events; instead, the schedule is determined by NBCUniversal (NBCU). Meltzer explained:

“Yeah, it’d be January 25. So that date’s been out there for a while, but, you know, WWE did confirm it to me. So yeah, that’s the date. It’s the Saturday before the Royal Rumble. So they’re going to be doing Saturday Night’s Main Events from 8 to 10 on NBC. And it’s going to be four times a year, which was from the original release. And I guess the idea is one every quarter at some point during a three-month period. So that’s the date NBC wanted. And, you know, people are going like, Why would you do it right before, you know, have to promote that and the Royal Rumble at the same time? And it’s like the deal is that when they get the date from NBC, that is the date they run. They do not run NBC. NBC is the one who makes the choice. They’re the higher power in this, in this one.”