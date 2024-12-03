Ricochet Speaks on Samantha Irvin’s Disinterest in Returning as Ring Announcer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations, AEW star Ricochet discussed the possibility of his fiancée, Samantha Irvin, returning to an announcer role for one of his matches. Ricochet was candid, sharing insights into Samantha’s feelings about her career direction.

“Probably not, I would say no. I wouldn’t even want her to do that,” Ricochet stated. “I think she is so… she just doesn’t want to be a ring announcer at all. Any time of announcing, whether it’s boxing or UFC or NFL or basketball, she doesn’t want to announce the people’s names. She doesn’t want to do that specific act. She still would love to be a character. She still would love to be in a story; she would love to make the fans feel emotions and make them go through the roller coaster of emotions that she would like. But as simply just calling someone’s weight and town and telling them to come out, she doesn’t want to do that anymore.”

Ricochet also touched on Samantha’s current perspective on the wrestling world, highlighting her enjoyment of being a fan.

“Oh, I mean, that’s up to her. I don’t know if she even wants to be in wrestling right now because I think she doesn’t like the toxicity of it at the moment. She’s honestly just been loving not being a part of it. She loves being a wrestling fan now because people are like, ‘You can’t be saying that.’ She’s like, what are you talking about? I’m just a fan now. I can say whatever I want. She’s having the most fun she’s had in a long time.”