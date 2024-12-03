Ethan Page on Working with Shawn Michaels: “It’s the Best”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ethan Page has been making waves since his debut on WWE NXT earlier this year. Page first appeared on the brand by attacking Trick Williams on the May 28, 2024, episode. Since then, he has become a prominent figure on the show.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Page shared his thoughts on working with industry legends like Shawn Michaels, Terry Taylor, and Fit Finlay at WWE’s Performance Center.

“Imagine starving for 18 years and then someone just gives you the keys to a grocery store. And they go, go ahead, you can have as much as you want. How much you’re going to take? I’m going to take as much as I can,” Page said about the resources available at WWE’s Performance Center. “I absolutely love working with Terry Taylor. I think his views on wrestling, I don’t know if they just align with mine, but what he says to me makes sense. It’s already made me a better performer, a better wrestler—mentally, physically, in the ring as well.”

He also praised the experience of learning from Shawn Michaels and Fit Finlay, saying, “I’ve never had a boss [like Shawn Michaels] with that resume before. I’ve never had a boss that had a successful wrestling career first and then tried to guide others to have successful wrestling careers. It’s coming from the mouth of one of the greatest of all time. This is like a kid in a candy store where I’m being paid to walk around the candy store and eat candy. It’s the best.”

Looking ahead, Page has his sights set on high-profile matches against some of WWE’s biggest names.

“I mean, it looks like whatever is going to put the most amount of money in my pocket,” Page said of his future goals. “I’m 35. I gotta stack that cash up quick. I got two kids, [a] hot Colombian wife. I’m just trying to make sure everyone’s happy and taken care of. For that to happen, I probably gotta brush shoulders with guys like Punk who screwed me. So, if he needs a special guest referee, I’m pretty special. I’d love to return the favor.”

Page also expressed interest in facing stars like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and John Cena. “Me and Cody have history. I mean, it’s personal history, even if I’m the only one that saw it. I’d love to get in there with him. Randy’s one of my favorite wrestlers growing up. I’m grown now, so I’d love to handle that. John Cena, he can get some too. He’s on a little bit of a time crunch, so that would be nice, Royal Rumble. Put that on the bucket list. WrestleMania, you said it. Let’s definitely do one of those.”

Looking to capitalize on his Canadian roots, Page added, “There’s this show happening in Toronto. I think it’s called Elimination Chamber. Six guys got to be in that match. I don’t know. You could pick five, make one of them me, that’d be great.”

Page is set to compete in the Iron Survivor match at Saturday’s Premium Live Event. He will face Nathan Frazer, Wes Lee, Je’Von Evans, and a fifth participant yet to be determined.