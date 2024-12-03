Update on AEW World Championship Main Event for AEW Worlds End 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An update has emerged regarding the AEW World Championship main event at the upcoming All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio on F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez shared insights into AEW’s plans for the world title picture as the company builds toward AEW Worlds End 2024.

“I believe that it is a four-way — in fact, I was flat out told it will be a four-way, but I was not told who the four were,” Alvarez revealed. “I think [Hangman] Page, Jay [White], and Moxley are three of them, but I am also not sure Christian [Cage] is going to be the fourth guy. If he’s not, I don’t know who the fourth guy is going to be.”

AEW Worlds End 2024 is set to take place on December 28 at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.