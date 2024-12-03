WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Juice Robinson Injury Threatens AEW Continental Classic Run

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 03, 2024

Juice Robinson Injury Threatens AEW Continental Classic Run

Bullet Club Gold member Juice Robinson sustained an injury during his first round-robin match against Will Ospreay in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

The extent of Robinson's injury is still unclear, but it could force him out of the tournament. If this happens, AEW may need to adjust its plans and potentially find a replacement for Robinson to continue the competition.

Speaking about the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio via F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shared, “He had X-rays and had not received the results back as of yesterday, but he was fearing a broken foot. We’ll find out Wednesday, I guess.”

Meltzer also outlined AEW’s possible options if Robinson cannot continue: “I would think that if he’s out [of the tournament], they would have to make an announcement. And there’s a bunch of different ways they can go about it. They can just have him forfeit the rest of his matches and then readjust everything for the people that he was going to beat. They could do that, they could put somebody in as a replacement. Those are basically your choices.”

We are monitoring this story and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

AEW Dynamite: Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford Set for December 4 in Fishers, IN

Tony Khan has confirmed a new matchup for the upcoming AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, December 4, in Fishers, Indiana. Announcing the bout on so [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 03, 2024 12:28PM


Tags: #aew #continental classic tournament #continental classic

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90550/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π