Juice Robinson Injury Threatens AEW Continental Classic Run

Bullet Club Gold member Juice Robinson sustained an injury during his first round-robin match against Will Ospreay in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

The extent of Robinson's injury is still unclear, but it could force him out of the tournament. If this happens, AEW may need to adjust its plans and potentially find a replacement for Robinson to continue the competition.

Speaking about the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio via F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shared, “He had X-rays and had not received the results back as of yesterday, but he was fearing a broken foot. We’ll find out Wednesday, I guess.”

Meltzer also outlined AEW’s possible options if Robinson cannot continue: “I would think that if he’s out [of the tournament], they would have to make an announcement. And there’s a bunch of different ways they can go about it. They can just have him forfeit the rest of his matches and then readjust everything for the people that he was going to beat. They could do that, they could put somebody in as a replacement. Those are basically your choices.”

We are monitoring this story and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.