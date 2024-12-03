Josh Alexander Confirms TNA Exit: “I’ll Be a Free Agent on February 15”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander, known as "The Walking Weapon," will soon find himself at a pivotal moment in his career. During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet this week, Alexander revealed that he will officially become a free agent on February 15, 2025, when his current contract with TNA Wrestling expires.

“February 15th, I’ll be a free agent,” Alexander shared with Van Vliet. “TNA announced they extended me; they put a year extension on February 14 last year. Into free agency for the first time.”

Alexander also reflected on his emotions as the end of his contract approaches, describing it as both an exciting and nerve-wracking time.

“Equal parts nervous and equal parts excited,” he admitted. “There is one end of the spectrum where nothing might come of this. You have to be realistic. I have kids, a wife, a house I pay for, and I can do wrestling because I love it and it’s all I’ve ever really done. Getting fulfillment is the most important part to me. As long as I get to do it at some level, I’m happy. That might be it. I might just do indies, back to doing construction, something like that. Every so often, you have to bet on yourself.”

Alexander recounted a conversation he had years ago with Santana, a fellow wrestler, about knowing when it’s time to take the next step.

“Five years ago, Santana—one of my good friends—was finishing up with IMPACT Wrestling. We had an indie date, and he debuted the next night. I didn’t know that. We were chilling at the hotel. I asked, ‘What made you want to leave or look at it as an option?’ He was very happy at IMPACT, very successful, obviously. He was like, ‘We didn’t know what more we could do. We’ve held the tag team championships this many times. We’ve had this many amazing matches with this tag team. Every once in a while, you have to think about what’s next and what’s going to excite you.’ He kind of alluded to the fact that he hadn’t been excited in quite some time.”

Alexander acknowledged that sentiment resonated deeply with him as he evaluates his own future.

“That really hits because, thinking about my own thing, I’ve done so much in TNA over the six years, and I’m very grateful. Opportunities are the one thing wrestlers need, and TNA has given me countless opportunities to prove myself. I’ve also done everything and worked with the bulk of the talent in the company. It’s all about what’s going to get me excited beyond this point.”