AEW Dynamite: Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford Set for December 4 in Fishers, IN

Tony Khan has confirmed a new matchup for the upcoming AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, December 4, in Fishers, Indiana. Announcing the bout on social media Monday night, Khan revealed that Anna Jay will face Penelope Ford in a renewal of one of AEW's most intense rivalries.



Anna Jay is coming off a major victory over Deonna Purrazzo during the Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show on November 23. Her November campaign also included a three-match series against Women’s World Champion Mariah May, featuring a title eliminator victory and two title challenges.

Penelope Ford, who returned to AEW action in October after a two-year hiatus, has been rebuilding momentum with a 1-2 record since her comeback. This matchup presents Ford with an opportunity to solidify her resurgence against one of AEW’s rising stars.

Updated Card for AEW Dynamite (December 4):

- Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

- PAC vs. Jay White

- Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster

- Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford

- Continental Classic Gold League: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King

- Continental Classic Blue League: Kyle Fletcher vs. Shelton Benjamin