Drew McIntyre Returns with a Vengeance on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 03, 2024

The former WWE Champion made a shocking comeback on Monday Night Raw, targeting Sami Zayn with a devastating Claymore Kick. Zayn, who had just suffered a loss to Seth Rollins, was blindsided by McIntyre. The show concluded with McIntyre staring intensely into the camera, delivering a cold and focused message without saying a word.

Following Raw, McIntyre shared a bold statement on social media, cautioning fans to dismiss any rumors unless they come directly from him or his channels.

“If you don’t hear it from me, assume it’s BS,” he said in a video, ending it with a cryptic reminder: “Oh, and how soon they forget.”

Earlier in the night, Sami Zayn found Jey Uso laid out backstage and suspected Seth Rollins after a heated exchange between the two. Zayn accused Rollins of the attack, adding more tension to an already explosive main event.

This marks McIntyre’s first appearance since his loss to CM Punk at Bad Blood in a grueling Hell in a Cell match that concluded their lengthy feud earlier this year.


