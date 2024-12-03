WWE RAW: Emotional Reunion Turns Bitter for The New Day

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The WWE RAW segment involving The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E unfolded with a mix of emotional highs and unexpected tension.

The segment began as a joyous reunion for the trio, celebrating their storied history together. However, the tone shifted when Big E expressed lingering feelings of hurt over the group's internal conflicts, highlighting their shared decade-long journey.

Big E delivered a heartfelt speech about the unwavering support he received from Kingston and Woods during his recovery from a severe injury. However, his words were met with frustration. Kingston and Woods voiced their disappointment over Big E's prolonged absence from the ring, citing examples of legends like Steve Austin, Edge, and Kurt Angle who overcame injuries to return. They accused Big E of prioritizing his personal life, including his relationship, over the brotherhood of The New Day.

The confrontation escalated when Woods mocked Big E, suggesting he might as well retire and take a desk job due to his injury. When Big E extended an olive branch, offering a hug to reconcile, both Kingston and Woods rejected his gesture.

The segment concluded on a somber note, with Kingston and Woods walking away, seemingly severing ties with Big E.

Adding to the drama, Big E’s girlfriend, Kris, addressed her unexpected mention in the storyline on Twitter. Her tweets can be viewed below.

Nah when we bought our home I was looking forward to having the boys over…I was mentally planning to make TWO different meals to accommodate @TrueKofi vegan ass and @AustinCreedWins childish ass pallet. But since yall wanna be ungrateful crybaby ass bitches y’all can CHOKE pic.twitter.com/1lLkEQkE2N — ThotGoth (@MissYim2) December 3, 2024