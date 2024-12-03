WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Full Bracket for WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Unveiled

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 03, 2024

Full Bracket for WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Unveiled

WWE has initiated a historic tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. The competition features four first-round triple threat matches, with the victors advancing to the semifinals. The first-round matchups are:

- Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance

- Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kayden Carter

- Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

- Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sane vs. Natalya

The tournament commenced on the December 2, 2024, episode of Raw, with the finals scheduled for a future date.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (December 2, 2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 2, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live cov [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Dec 03, 2024 03:09AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90542/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π