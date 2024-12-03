Full Bracket for WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Unveiled

WWE has initiated a historic tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. The competition features four first-round triple threat matches, with the victors advancing to the semifinals. The first-round matchups are:
- Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance
- Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kayden Carter
- Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile
- Alba Fyre vs. Kairi Sane vs. Natalya
The tournament commenced on the December 2, 2024, episode of Raw, with the finals scheduled for a future date.
Tonight, the road to crowning the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion begins. 12 Superstars each with a chance to make history.— Triple H (@TripleH) December 3, 2024
