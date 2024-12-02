Layla El Open to WWE Return After Eight-Year Hiatus

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Layla El, now 47, is open to returning to pro wrestling after an eight-year hiatus. Speaking on the No Name Wrestling Podcast, the former WWE Women’s and Divas Champion shared her willingness to reunite with LayCool partner Michelle McCool in WWE.

“Yeah, now there is [a chance],” Layla said. “Before, absolutely 100 percent no. But now, absolutely. Before I get too old and can’t come back, yeah, one more time.”

Layla expressed interest in a LayCool reunion and working with stars like Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and rising talent Tiffany Stratton. Layla retired in 2015 but has recently reengaged with fans on social media. McCool, who stepped away in 2011, has occasionally returned for Royal Rumble appearances.

Layla, originally signed to WWE after winning the 2006 Diva Search, was unable to attend WrestleCade last weekend due to family commitments.