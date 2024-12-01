Penta El Zero Miedo Becomes Free Agent as AEW Contract Expires

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Penta El Zero Miedo, formerly one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Rey Fenix, has officially entered free agency following the expiration of his AEW contract. Despite this development, Rey Fenix remains under contract with AEW.

According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW currently has no creative plans for Rey Fenix. This uncertainty follows news that Penta has been in discussions with WWE. The evolving situation reportedly influenced AEW's creative direction, including scrapping plans for Death Triangle to capture the AEW Trios Titles at All In 2024. The decision was allegedly tied to growing tensions between the Lucha Brothers and AEW during the summer.

Penta is said to be generating significant interest on the independent wrestling circuit, where he could become a centerpiece for high-profile matchups. Additionally, reports suggest that when the time is right, both Penta and Fenix may join WWE as part of a "package deal."