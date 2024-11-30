Paul "Triple H" Levesque Promises "Twists and Turns" Ahead of Tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The stage is set for one of WWE’s most anticipated premium live events of the year—Survivor Series: WarGames 2024—taking place tonight at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Ahead of the explosive event, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to hype up the evening's action. In a video post showing him stepping off his private jet in Vancouver, Levesque shared his excitement, writing:

“The twists and turns never stop in the unpredictable multiverse of WWE. But for some reason, every year, those very same twists and turns pick up exponentially at Survivor Series: WarGames.”

He continued with a question that resonates with the WWE Universe:

“What happens next is anyone’s guess. Are you ready?”