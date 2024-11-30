WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paul "Triple H" Levesque Promises "Twists and Turns" Ahead of Tonight's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2024

The stage is set for one of WWE’s most anticipated premium live events of the year—Survivor Series: WarGames 2024—taking place tonight at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Ahead of the explosive event, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to hype up the evening's action. In a video post showing him stepping off his private jet in Vancouver, Levesque shared his excitement, writing:

“The twists and turns never stop in the unpredictable multiverse of WWE. But for some reason, every year, those very same twists and turns pick up exponentially at Survivor Series: WarGames.”

He continued with a question that resonates with the WWE Universe:

“What happens next is anyone’s guess. Are you ready?”


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #survivor series #wargames

