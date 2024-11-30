Britt Baker Opens Up About a Challenging 2024: "I'm Done Being Polite"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Britt Baker says she’s done being polite.

In a recent interview with US Magazine, the former AEW Women’s World Champion opened up about the highs and lows of her tumultuous 2024. The year saw her grappling with injuries and personal challenges but also achieving a significant milestone with a role in Netflix’s hit series, Cobra Kai.

“I’m exhausted. I’m not going to be polite anymore. Leave me alone. Politeness is 2024. Everyone needs to be real and authentic, and the world will be a better place,” Baker declared.

Reflecting on her “roller coaster” year, Baker noted:

“Roller coaster is a good word but I also don’t think it’s appropriate, because with a roller coaster there’s a start and an end point. I can’t really say where the roller coaster started, and I definitely don’t know where it’s going to end.”

Baker also shared how she has had to “mentally dig deep” this year to withstand criticism, particularly on social media.

“You can’t ever believe what you read about yourself, whether it’s really good or really bad, or you’re going to end up medicated and sedated potentially,” she said. “It’s tough because we live in a world where social media is so prominent. Social media fuels what we do, essentially.

“We rely on it. But man, is it toxic. It’s brutal. There’s a whole population of people on social media who just want to make you feel bad about yourself. It’s crazy we live in a world where that’s their mission. ‘I’m going to wake up today, tweet 10 mean tweets to Britt. I’m gonna take a lunch break. And then maybe I’ll do 10 more.’ It’s bizarre.”

A self-proclaimed fan of Cobra Kai, the Netflix series inspired by The Karate Kid franchise, Baker portrays a sensei in season six. She revealed that her role came to fruition after she connected with one of the show’s writers.

“I met one of the writers, Hayden [Schlossberg], and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m Britt,’” she said. “He recognized me from social media. I kind of joked, but not joking, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m a huge fan and would love to be involved.’”

“Eventually, he called me and said, ‘You really have the Cobra Kai never say die attitude. If you’re interested, we have a role for you in mind and this is what it is,’” Baker shared.

The show’s sixth season is being released in three parts. While Baker appears in part two, which is already streaming, she admitted she’s waiting for the entire season to be available before diving in.

“I have to be honest, I haven’t even watched it yet,” she admitted. “I want to wait for all of it to come out so I can watch it all!”