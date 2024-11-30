WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Behind the Scenes: Watch WWE Assemble the WarGames Double Cage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2024

Behind the Scenes: Watch WWE Assemble the WarGames Double Cage

WWE’s production team and stage crew are hard at work transforming Rogers Arena into a War Zone in preparation for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

To build excitement for the event, WWE has released a special live stream showcasing the assembly of the iconic WarGames double cage. The stream provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate process of setting up the structure that will host two of the night’s most intense battles.

"Witness the WarGames double cage come to life hours before it plays host to two of Survivor Series’ biggest battles," WWE shared in an announcement on Saturday afternoon.

Catch the live stream through the YouTube player embedded below, and be sure to join us tonight for full WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live results coverage from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.


Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wargames

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90513/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π