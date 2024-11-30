Behind the Scenes: Watch WWE Assemble the WarGames Double Cage

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE’s production team and stage crew are hard at work transforming Rogers Arena into a War Zone in preparation for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.

To build excitement for the event, WWE has released a special live stream showcasing the assembly of the iconic WarGames double cage. The stream provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate process of setting up the structure that will host two of the night’s most intense battles.

"Witness the WarGames double cage come to life hours before it plays host to two of Survivor Series’ biggest battles," WWE shared in an announcement on Saturday afternoon.

Catch the live stream through the YouTube player embedded below, and be sure to join us tonight for full WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 live results coverage from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.