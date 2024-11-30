WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Brings the Heat to Vancouver Tonight

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is set to take place tonight at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The Countdown pre-show kicks off at 4:00 PM EST, followed by the main card at 6:00 PM EST. Fans can expect an electrifying night of action with an exciting lineup of matches.

Here’s what’s on the card for tonight's Survivor Series:

Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk will face off against the New Bloodline & Bronson Reed, who hold the advantage going into the match.

Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Naomi battle Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae, with the latter team having the advantage.

World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER defends his title against Damian Priest.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: A triple-threat clash featuring Bron Breakker, Sheamus, and Ludwig Kaiser.

WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight takes on Shinsuke Nakamura in what promises to be an intense showdown.