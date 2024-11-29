WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (November 29th, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Smackdown results from Friday, November 22, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

From the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah - the SmackDown card for tonight will have CM Punk and Roman Reigns have a sit down discussion ahead for War Games, Cody Rhodes takes on Carmelo Hayes, Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu face off in a War Games Advantage Match, as well we have Michin, Piper Niven and Lash Legend battle it out in a Women's US Title First Round Match and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs 8/7 C on the USA Network!

The show starts with clips from last week's SmackDown focusing in The OG Bloodline -vs- New Bloodline debacle including the return of Paul Heyman and the addition of CM Punk to the OG Bloodline team.

Bianca Belair, Naomi, Iyo Sky, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley all make their way to the ring. Rhea gets on the mic first and says it's obvious not everyone on her team is the best of friends but it doesn't matter because tomorrow night they're all stepping into a dangerous match. They all have someone they want to get their hands on and tomorrow this all ends and they'll brutalize their opposing team. Naomi agrees and says Nia and Tiffany will get theirs as they've been nothing but a pain in her side and Bayley. The glow will be felt and dealt. Bianca is out for vengeance for Jade Cargill. Iyo Sky gets on the mic and says they'll destroy the opposing team which calls them out. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Candice LeRae, and Tiffany Stratton stop by. Jax calls out the backstabbing all the time within that team. Bayley talks to Nia about manipulating Tiffany Stratton. Liv says it's interesting how Jade was attacked and Bayley now has her spot. Ripley tells Morgan to shut up and says soon she won't be able to hide behind people because she'll have to face Ripley. Morgan vows to break Ripley's face and Ripley says she will cave Morgan's face. The teams go at and all hell breaks loose. Officials come out to break up the brawl.

Match 1: Shinsuske Nakamura -vs- Andrade



The bell rings and Nakamura gets Andrade on the mat with a kick to the abdomen. Nakamura gets Andrade in the corner and Andrade comes back with a cross body for a one count. Nakamura shoulder checks Andrade in the corner and kicks him a few times. Andrade rolls up Nakamura for a one count and then gets him down with a headscissor. Nakamura kicks Andrade in the head and stomps him on the mat. Andrade hits a springboard dropkick on Nakamura making him crash to the outside from the top turnbuckle. Andrade hits a top rope moonsault to the outside onto Nakamura and we hit a commercial break.

Back from break,and Nakamura has Andrade in a sleeperhold but Andrade fights back and hits a Dragon Driver on Nakamura. Andrade powers up and gets caught up on the top turnbuckle. Nakamura gets on the turnbuckle with Andrade but Andrade knocks him down and hits a "second chance" moonsault for a near fall. Andrade sets up for "The Message" but Nakamura counters out if it, Andrade hits Nakamura and covers for a two count. Andrade hits a series of suplexes on Nakamura and hits the final suplex sending Nakamura into the corner into the ropes. Nakamura removes the turnbuckles cover and Andrade goes flying into knocking himself out. Nakamura hits a Kinshasha for the win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, LA Knight runs down to attack Nakamura but Nakamura blasts him with black mist and leaves. LA Knight rolls around the ring trying to get the mist out of his face.

The New Bloodline is backstage pumping up Jacob Fatu for his match. Nick Aldis comes by and tells the boys that Fatu will be going out on is own tonight.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are talking backstage. Ciampa is upset at Gargano as they're being looked like losers. Ciampa says he doesn't care about MCMG and Gargano's friendship is more important than them being champs. Ciampa says his plan is to take them on top and they'll do things his way. Ciampa gives Gargano a week to figure things out or things will be his way.

We get a video package for Kevin Owens is shown. Owens talks about why he's right and goes through dates where Reigns has beaten up Kevin Owens. He talks about how Rhodes now is right by Reigns side when Reigns has done nothing but torment him and Rhodes sides with Reigns. He says this is why Rhodes deserves all he gets.

Match 2: Cody Rhodes -vs- Carmelo Hayes



Before the match, Hayes gets on the mic. He tells Rhodes that Owens is right and Rhodes turned his back on Owens. He says he stabbed Owens in the heart. Hayes says Rhodes is going to learn why Hayes was the first round draft pick.

The bell rings and Rhodes and Hayes try to catch each other before locking up. Hayes rolls up Rhodes and Rhodes counters and rolls up Hayes for a two count. Rhodes hits Hayes with a slap and Hayes slaps Rhodes back. Rhodes clotheslines Hayes out of the ring and Rhodes suicide dives onto Hayes and slams Hayes' head against the announce table. Hayes takes down Rhodes with a kick to the knees. Rhodes hits a springboard kick to Hayes and we get a commercial break.

Back to the action, Rhodes is on the mat and Hayes is on the top turnbuckle. Rhodes makes his way to the top rope too and hits a vertical suplex from the second rope laying out both men. Rhodes punches Hayes a few times and Melo comes back with a float over facebuster and covers Rhodes for a two count. Hayes clobbers Rhodes with forearms and tries to suplex him, but Rhodes counters and hits a running powerslam. Rhodes slaps a figure four leg lock on Hayes but Hayes breaks the hold grabbing the ropes. Hayes and Rhodes trade punches and Hayes gets Rhodes caught on the ropes and kicks him in the back. Hayes hits another facebuster for a near fall. Rhodes and Hayes trade punches again and Hayes makes his way to the top turnbuckle. Hayes dodges a Cody Cutter and then jumps into a Cody Cutter. Rhodes hits Cross Rhodes for the win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are sitting at a table waiting for CM Punk. Reigns says he doesn't wait and gets up to leave and Punk shows up and says he's here for Heyman, not Reigns. Reigns tells Punk he doesn't need his help. Punk says he isn't here for Reigns and doesn't want to give Reigns his help. Reigns says he doesn't like Punk's tone or attitude and he doesn't want to team with him. Heyman says Solo Sikoa has them in checkmate position and if they don't take Punk's help, it's over. Heyman tells Punk that if Punk doesn't help Reigns The New Bloodline will come after Punk. Heyman says divided they will fall to Sikoa and united they'll survive. Punk reiterates he's here for Paul Heyman, and after War Games if Reigns wants to chat, Punk is all ears. They agree that this one time they will fight together. Punk says after this Paul Heyman will owe him a favour and he leaves. Reigns asks Heyman what the favour will be, and Heyman responds with "let's get through War Games" and then they'll have all the time to discuss the favour.

Match 3 - Women's United States Championship Tournament Match: Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green -vs- Michin -vs- Lash Legend



The match starts and Michin kicks Niven and Legend clobbers Niven. Michin and Legend battle it out. Niven splashes Michin and covers and Legend splashes her too. Legend goes to slam Niven but Michin stops it with a drop kick. Legend gets a kick on face by Michin who then takes her down from the top rope. Michin moonsaults out to the outside on to Legend and Niven. Michin gets Niven back in the ring, and Green attacks Michin. B-Fab runs out and starts fighting with Green taking her to the back. Legend connects with a kick to Niven's face and we cut to commercial.

Back in the ring, Niven cannonbals into Michin in the corner and hits The Piper Driver and covers until Legend breaks the count. Niven crossbodies onto Legend and splashes on Legend from the second rope and Michin breaks the count. Michin and Legend trade punches and Legend hits a backbreaker on Michin. Legend chokeslams Niven for a near fall. Legend argues with the ref and Michin kicks Legend and Legend then hits a powerbomb on Michin and covers for two. Niven hits a running senton on both women and covers Legend and Michin breaks the count. Michin kicks Niven in the corner and climbs the turnbuckle. Niven attempts The Piper Driver from the turnbuckle and Legend stops it. Niven goes for a splash but Legend moves out of the way. Legend hits The Lash Extension on Niven and covers for the win, but Michin hits a senton from the top rope on them and covers Niven for the win.

Winner: Michin

Backstage LA Knight is being checked on by medical. Byron Saxton asks Knight how he's feeling for tomorrow. Knight says Nakamura is in for a big problem with Knight as he will thrive tomorrow and still be champ.

Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso are backstage and Nick Aldis comes up and tells them that everyone is banned from ring side.

Match 4 - War Games Advantage Match: Jey Uso -vs- Jacob Fatu



The bell rings and the men circle the ring and lock up. Fatu and Uso are in the corner and Uso delivers some right hands to Fatu. Fatu takes Uso down with a shoulder check and then starts beating on Uso choking him on the ropes. Fatu slaps Uso in the corner and kicks Uso while he's on the mat. Uso gets headbutted and sent across the ring. Uso retaliates with a kick to Fatu and sends him over the ropes. Uso tries a suicide dive and is caught by Fatu. Fatu throws him against the ring post and then over the announce table and we go to commercial.

We come back to SmackDown and see Uso on the mat trying to fight out of a hold by Fatu. Uso punches Fatu and Fatu takes him down with a body check. Fatu tries to crush Uso's traps and headbutts Uso. Fatu gets Uso on his shoulders, Uso gets out of it and sends Fatu into the ring post. Fatu charges at Uso and hits the ring post again. Uso punches Fatu and kicks Fatu in the head. Uso smashes Fatu's head in the turnbuckles and covers for a near fall. Uso kicks Fatu and tries for a cross body but Fatu catches him and slams him. Fatu hits a spingboard moonsault for a two count. Fatu now crushes Uso's head in the corner. Uso crawls out and superkicks Fatu and runs to the ropes and Fatu catches him with a pump up Samoan Drop and covers for two. Fatu climbs the turnbuckle and attempts a Swanton but Jey gets his legs up. Uso spears Fatu and hits the Uso Splash and Fatu kicks out at two. Fatu is outside the ring and Uso suicide dives onto him sending Fatu over the announce table. Uso clears the announce table and head back in the ring. Uso then comes back out and runs into a superkick. Fatu and Uso get on the announce table and Fatu hits a Samoan Drop on Uso on the announce table. Fatu hits an implant DDT on Uso and hits a moonsault for the win.

Winner: Jacob Fatu

Fatu celebrates and walks to The New Bloodline who are waiting for him at the rampway as the show goes off the air.