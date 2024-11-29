Update on Kenny Omega’s Path to Full-Time Wrestling Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW star Kenny Omega is set to return to the ring after more than a year away due to health issues. Omega will make his comeback on January 5 at the NJPW & AEW Wrestle Dynasty event in Tokyo, facing Gabe Kidd. This marks Omega’s first match since December 2023, when a life-threatening battle with diverticulitis forced him out of action. Following surgery in May, Omega has been gradually preparing for his return.

Dave Meltzer reports, “Omega wants to take it slow before going back full-time with the idea of easing into a full-time schedule down the line and hoping everything holds up.”

The choice of Gabe Kidd as Omega’s opponent is notable, given Kidd’s physical in-ring style and the storyline build involving a backstage fight, setting the stage for a high-intensity match. The decision to return at Wrestle Dynasty, a joint AEW and NJPW event, also highlights Omega’s connection to the Japanese wrestling audience and the significance of this debut AEW show in Japan.

However, Meltzer notes that Omega will need to make a major impact on U.S. television once he is ready to resume a regular schedule.

The Wrestle Dynasty event is part of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 19 festivities, featuring back-to-back shows at the Tokyo Dome. Wrestlers from NJPW, AEW, Stardom, CMLL, and ROH are set to participate, with highlights including The Young Bucks challenging for the IWGP Tag Team titles in their return to Japan.