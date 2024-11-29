WWE Stars Erik and Valhalla Welcome Baby Boy on Thanksgiving Day

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE stars Erik (Raymond Rowe) and Valhalla (Sarah Logan/Rowe) celebrated an unforgettable Thanksgiving this year with the arrival of their second child.

On Thanksgiving Day, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Ezekiel Joseph Rowe into their family.

“We have a son. And he’s perfect in every way,” Erik shared on Instagram. “Ezekiel Joseph Rowe, born 11/28/2024.”

The announcement included a heartfelt photo shared via Erik's Instagram, which captured the joy of their growing family.

Erik and Valhalla have been married since 2018 and are also parents to their firstborn, Raymond Cash Rowe, who was born in 2021. The family shares a passion for farming, and Valhalla even released a children's book on the subject earlier this year.

Valhalla, who briefly departed WWE in 2020, made her return to the company in 2022. She now manages Erik and Ivar as part of WWE Raw's tag team division. Known previously as The Viking Raiders, the duo reclaimed their original "War Raiders" moniker in October. Erik, who underwent neck fusion surgery last year, has since returned to in-ring action.