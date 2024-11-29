WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Drops Big Update on Turning Point 2024 Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2024

As part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, TNA Wrestling has shared a breaking news announcement, shaking up the lineup for tonight’s Turning Point 2024 pay-per-view event.

In a video released on the company’s official X account at 2:45 PM EST—less than four hours before the “Countdown to TNA Turning Point 2024” pre-show—Gia Miller revealed that Trey Miguel has been pulled from the evening’s scheduled action.

Miguel had been slated to team up with his fellow Rascalz member, Zachary Wentz, and KUSHIDA in a marquee six-man tag team match against The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) and Ace Austin from ABC. However, TNA confirmed that Miguel will no longer participate, with a replacement set to be announced later tonight.

This surprise announcement leaves fans buzzing with anticipation as TNA prepares to deliver another action-packed event live from WrestleCade. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.


