WWE Announces Lash Legend as Replacement for Jade Cargill on SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2024

Lash Legend is set to replace Jade Cargill in the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament match on this week’s SmackDown. Last week, Cargill was written off television following a storyline attack, rendering her unable to compete. Originally scheduled to face Piper Niven and Michin in the tournament, WWE has officially announced that Lash Legend will now take her place.

The updated lineup for this week's SmackDown, airing tomorrow night on the USA Network, includes:

- WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament Match: Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. Lash Legend

- Men’s WarGames Advantage Match: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu

- Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

- Segment: Roman Reigns and CM Punk to speak


