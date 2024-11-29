WWE Champion Cody Rhodes: “This Might Be the Record Era”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes shared his thoughts on the revival of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“To be able to bring the concept of Saturday Night’s Main Event back, and again, our Chief Content Officer, Triple H, I think for that evening, him, again, Nick Khan, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, this trio of management. I think not only are we bringing back an exceptional card, great matches, great show, but there might be a few surprises here and there,” Rhodes remarked.

Cody also reflected on the current state of WWE and its evolution over time:

“We’re in this period of time where there was the Attitude Era, there was the Ruthless Aggression Era, and now we don’t even know what to call this era of WWE. But we should call it the Record Era because we’re just breaking records left and right. The new management team… they’ve made it so easy for me. Whereas I’ve been dubbed the quarterback because they just call the plays, I run the play, and hopefully, we all look good.”