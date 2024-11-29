TNA iMPACT! Results - Thanksgiving (November 28, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2024

The Thanksgiving night edition of TNA Impact delivered a night of never-before-seen matchups featuring reigning and former champions battling it out.

Callihan, PCO & Joe Hendry defeated The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC):

Callihan and PCO hit simultaneous finishers on Edwards and JDC, with Hendry pinning Edwards for the win.

Jordynne Grace defeated Dani Luna:

In a tough bout taped in June, Grace picked up the win with her Grace Driver.

Thanksgiving Skit:

A light-hearted "Death Machine Poker Tournament" segment led to chaos and a pie-in-the-face moment, setting up a match for next week.

Mustafa Ali defeated Leon Slater and Trent Seven:

Ali capitalized on Slater’s Swanton to pin Seven and secure victory.

Jake Something defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey:

Hammerstone's interference helped Something land a running forearm to claim the win.

Joe Hendry & Rhino defeated First Class:

Rhino delivered a Gore to Francis, while Hendry pinned Navarro with his Standing Ovation finisher.

PCO defeated Moose in a Casket Match:

PCO overcame interference from The System and Alisha Edwards to win by rolling Moose into the casket.

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defeated Sami Callihan in a non-title match:

Nemeth secured victory with a superkick and the Danger Zone finisher.