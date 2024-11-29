WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA iMPACT! Results - Thanksgiving (November 28, 2024)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2024

The Thanksgiving night edition of TNA Impact delivered a night of never-before-seen matchups featuring reigning and former champions battling it out.

Callihan, PCO & Joe Hendry defeated The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards & JDC):
Callihan and PCO hit simultaneous finishers on Edwards and JDC, with Hendry pinning Edwards for the win.

Jordynne Grace defeated Dani Luna:
In a tough bout taped in June, Grace picked up the win with her Grace Driver.

Thanksgiving Skit:
A light-hearted "Death Machine Poker Tournament" segment led to chaos and a pie-in-the-face moment, setting up a match for next week.

Mustafa Ali defeated Leon Slater and Trent Seven:
Ali capitalized on Slater’s Swanton to pin Seven and secure victory.

Jake Something defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey:
Hammerstone's interference helped Something land a running forearm to claim the win.

Joe Hendry & Rhino defeated First Class:
Rhino delivered a Gore to Francis, while Hendry pinned Navarro with his Standing Ovation finisher.

PCO defeated Moose in a Casket Match:
PCO overcame interference from The System and Alisha Edwards to win by rolling Moose into the casket.

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth defeated Sami Callihan in a non-title match:
Nemeth secured victory with a superkick and the Danger Zone finisher.

Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #thanksgiving

