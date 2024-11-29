Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status: Return Plans Under Discussion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Drew McIntyre’s absence from WWE programming stems from both physical recovery and personal family matters. Following his intense Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk at WWE Bad Blood 2024, McIntyre required 16 staples in his head to close a severe wound. Alongside the physical toll, McIntyre has been addressing personal issues, which have added to his time away from the ring.

According to a report by PWInsider, WWE has been actively discussing potential creative plans for McIntyre’s return. While specifics remain under wraps, multiple ideas have been pitched, indicating that WWE is eager to reintroduce McIntyre into upcoming storylines. This suggests that his return could play a significant role in the company's future programming.