Fresh Developments on Alexa Bliss’ WWE Return

A new update on Alexa Bliss’ WWE status has emerged, shedding light on her potential return to the ring.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that “a lot of talk about Alexa Bliss in WWE creative circles” has been circulating over the past few weeks. This aligns with an earlier report this year, which suggested plans for “Little Miss Bliss” to return after the holiday season.

According to current sources, those plans remain in place, with WWE actively refining the timing and storyline for her comeback. Speculation is growing that Bliss could reappear during WrestleMania season, possibly at the Royal Rumble or even sooner.

Bliss’ last in-ring appearance was at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she faced Bianca Belair in a hard-fought match but ultimately came up short. Since stepping away from WWE, Bliss has celebrated the birth of her first daughter and navigated some personal health challenges.

